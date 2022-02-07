NB US-31 at James Street closed due to crash

Dispatchers confirm that there are injures in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Personnel from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a crash in Holland Township.

Northbound US-31 at James Street is currently closed due to the accident. It is unknown when the roadway will be reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route while officers are on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

