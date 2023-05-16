Donation to address nursing shortage in West Michigan

The donation will support a scholarship to lower educational costs for those interested in pursuing nursing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A donation to the University of Michigan Health-West in Grand Rapids is hoping to address the nursing shortage that has impacted West Michigan since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation comes from the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation and will establish the Amy Van Andel Nursing Scholars Program.

Students who complete a semester of Grand Rapids Community College's nursing program are eligible for the scholars' program. Through the scholarship, students can have up to three semesters of their GRCC tuition covered by UM Health-West.

After graduating from GRCC, students will work for two years at UM Health-West. During that time, they will be supported in their efforts to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN).

“This program alleviates cost barriers and paves the way for a new generation of nurses to pursue their careers without financial burden,” said Steve Van Andel, who also serves as chairman of the health system’s board of directors. “I’ve seen firsthand, through Amy, how nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. We see this as an investment not just in the local workforce, but in the health and welfare of our entire community.”

UM Health-West says shortages have been seen nationwide for decades as nurses retire and fewer people go into nursing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., the shortage was exacerbated.

Michigan currently has an estimated 8,500 nursing positions open, according to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.

Dr. Peter Hahn, UM Health-West CEO, said he hopes the donation helps more students enter the nursing pipeline in West Michigan.

“We know we need more talented nurses. And we know that community colleges open opportunities to students who reflect the communities we serve,” said Hahn. “We are grateful that Steve and Amy have provided this farsighted gift. They have opened the door for a new generation of nursing talent right here at home.”

