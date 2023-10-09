Seasonal parking rules begin Nov. 1 in Grand Rapids

To avoid a $20 parking ticket, you'll want to follow posted sign instructions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a few weeks, seasonal parking rules on many Grand Rapids neighborhood streets return.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, odd-even and same-side parking restrictions take effect to allow city street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhood streets.

Crews will clear roads of leaves, tree debris and snow throughout fall and winter.

The city says these parking restrictions also help to keep one lane of traffic open and available for emergency and public service vehicles.

The restrictions are in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 1 of the following year. Streets with restrictions have odd-even or same-side parking signs posted.

Odd-even parking restrictions mean that on each even-numbered day starting at 1 a.m. and until 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the odd-numbered side of the street. On each odd-numbered day starting at 1 a.m. and until 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” John Gorney, public works director, said. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

Same-side parking restrictions require residents to park only on a designated side of the street from Nov. 1 to April 1. On some of the narrowest of streets, there may be no parking allowed.

If you're violating these restrictions, you could face a $20 ticket.

To report an odd/even parking complaint:

Use the “grcity 311” app on either IOS or Android app stores

Use the “Report an Issue” webpage at grandrapidsmi.gov/services/report-a-parking-complaint

Call 311 or 616.456.3000 at any time

You can see a map of odd-even street restrictions here.

