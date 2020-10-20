Oliver Healthcare Packaging to host virtual job fair Wednesday

The fair is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Oliver Healthcare Packaging is hosting a virtual job fair to hire positions for their Grand Rapids location.

The fair is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in partnership with Express Employment Professionals.

Those interested in attending the fair can go online to register for a phone interview time slot and to send in basic job history. Those who register are guaranteed an initial phone interview. During that interview, interviewees will be walked through the virtual hiring process.

The company is primarily recruiting for inspectors, machine operators and warehouse positions. They say openings are available on all shifts with a majority of openings on the 2nd and 3rd shifts. Starting pay ranges from $13.78 to $15.90 per hour.

Those who cannot attend the virtual fair but are interested in working for Oliver Healthcare Packaging can contact Express Employment Professionals at 616-281-0611 to schedule a phone interview.

