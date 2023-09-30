One dead after crash in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon

The vehicle was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Grandville, he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) reported they responded to a crash Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

The crash occurred on Leonard Rd near Johnson St in Polkton Twp. Deputies on scene investigated and found that the vehicle had been heading West on Leonard Rd. when it left the roadway and went down into the ditch on the South side of the road. The vehicle then came to rest on the edge of a ravine.

The vehicle was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Grandville, he was the only occupant of the vehicle. The crash left him pinned in the vehicle. The OCSO reported attempts were made to render aid, however, the drivers injuries were fatal and he ultimately died.

Leonard Rd. was closed for around two hours between 48th Ave and 60th Ave while investigators assessed the scene.

The OCSO is still investigating this crash, anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

