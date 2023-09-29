x
Woman, 3-year-old injured in crash with semi truck in Tallmadge Twp.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Her 3-year-old girl, who deputies say was not properly secured in the car, sustained minor injuries.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman and a 3-year-old girl were injured Friday morning in a crash involving a semi truck in Tallmadge Township.

Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Lake Michigan Drive near Sessions Drive. 

A semi truck driven by a 28-year-old Clarksville man was westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when it attempted to turn right onto a private drive. A 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman was also driving westbound when she crashed into the side of the semi truck as it was turning.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Her passenger, a 3-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries. Deputies say the girl was not properly secured in the vehicle.

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured in the crash.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. 

