One dead after suspected drunk driving crash

Another man is in the hospital after both men were ejected from the car.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One man is dead after a suspected drunk driving crash in Wayland Township overnight Sunday. The Allegan County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of 129th Avenue and 12th Street after reports of a roll over crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates the car was going northbound on 12th Street when it ran a stop sign and drove through a guardrail. The vehicle became airborne and came to rest in a field.

Two men believed to be in their 20's were ejected from the vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, one of the men was conscious but not alert, the other was unconscious and not alert.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but the unresponsive man, believed to be the driver of the car, died on scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both men are believed to be from the Grand Rapids area.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family can be notified.

