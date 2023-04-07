One person dead, six others hurt after accident at private fireworks display Monday night

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says six others were injured in the accident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died after an accident at a private fireworks display in Park Township near Holland Monday night.

It happened at a home on Main Street near the intersection of N. 160th Avenue sometime after 11 p.m.

A lieutenant with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told 13 ON YOUR SIDE at the scene that one person has died but could not release any other information about the victim.

He said six others were hurt, with severity ranging from moderate to serious.

The lieutenant says it's not clear if the fireworks malfunctioned or were being used incorrectly.

Investigators were still on scene at the home as of 2:30 a.m.

This is a developing story so check 13 ON YOUR SIDE throughout the morning for updates.

