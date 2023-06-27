South Haven police release safety plan ahead of Fourth of July fireworks

If you're not able to attend the fireworks in-person this year, a livestream link will be offered.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials have announced their annual Fourth of July "Light Up the Lake" fireworks celebration! The display will be held on Monday, July 3.

South Haven Chief of Police Natalie Thompson is sharing the safety plan for the fireworks—something that city officials and law enforcement have been discussing for several months.

Both piers will be closed at 9 p.m. on Monday; the north pier is where fireworks will be launched from. West Michiganders can find spots to watch the show on the North and South Beach.

Thompson said all bags, containers and coolers are subject to search before entering either of the beaches. No alcohol or glass containers are permitted.

Smoking is also not permitted on city beaches.

Additional officers and security personnel will be present throughout the day and night of the display.

Thompson said no parking will be allowed on Erie Street, which is reserved for emergency vehicle use. Those attending the fireworks are encouraged to park early, as illegal parking will be ticketed and cars may be towed.

If you are not able to attend the fireworks in-person, the display will be livestreamed this year! Click here to find the link.

