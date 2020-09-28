Opposition team criticizes Enbridge plans for oil tunnel

They say a clay slurry would endanger water quality.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Experts retained by opponents of a Great Lakes oil tunnel say plans for the project are badly flawed.

A coalition called Oil & Water Don't Mix asked two geologists and a hazardous waste specialist to study Enbridge's application for Michigan permits to construct the tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says it’s confident in its plans, which were developed with industry leading contractors. The tunnel would replace the underwater segment of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.

The experts retained by opponents tell The Associated Press that Enbridge's contractors didn't take enough core samples to understand rock conditions beneath the straits, which connect lakes Huron and Michigan. They also say a clay slurry would endanger water quality.

