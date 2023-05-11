'Ketchup' with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Tulip Time this Saturday

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back at Tulip Time again this year. Get your 'buns' out and 'relish' in the beauty of Tulip Time this Saturday.

HOLLAND, Michigan — If you didn't get a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at last year's Tulip Time, you 'must-ard' get your 'buns' out this Saturday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a return appearance to the festival on May 13 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. during the Volksparade.

In addition to making a stop at Tulip Time, the Wienermobile will also be in Grand Rapids in the morning. Stop by the D&W Knapps Crossing, located at 2022 Apple Orchard Lane on May 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to check it out.

The Wienermobile will be available for photos, games and giveaways while in Grand Rapids.

If you don't have time to 'ketchup' with the Wienermobile this weekend, it will be back in West Michigan later in month with stops in Belding and Greenville on Monday and Tuesday, May 29 and 30.

Oscar Mayer has a total of six Wienermobiles that traverse the country and you can track where they will be here.

