Ottawa Co. driver arrested after striking power poles in hit-and-run incidents

The incidents caused two power poles to fall. Downed wires closed both Rosewood Street and 28th Avenue for cleanup.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested Sunday morning after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Ottawa County.

Police say the crashes happened on Rosewood Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township around 5:30 a.m. The man had hit a power pole on Rosewood Street and continued driving, later striking another power pole on 28th Avenue.

Police say the crashes caused the poles to fall down, and wires across both Rosewood Street and 28th Avenue closed the roads for cleanup. They have since reopened.

The driver, a 51-year-old Jenison man, was located in Hudsonville, where deputies took him into custody. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on hit-and-run and operating under the influence charges.

No one was injured in these incidents. The investigation remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.