Canvassers falsely claiming to be affiliated with Ottawa County reported to be visiting homes

Canvassers falsely claiming to be affiliated with Ottawa County have been reported to be visiting homes.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Clerk's Office has received inquiries from residents about canvassers coming to their home and claiming to be affiliated with the county.

These canvassers have been confirmed to be falsely impersonating county workers and should not be given any information.

"These individuals are not associated with Ottawa County or any municipal entity, and residents are not required to answer questions or provide information to any individuals or third-party organizations in this manner," the Ottawa County Clerk's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Residents should know that voter information, such as name, address and voting history, is public under Michigan law but voter’s private information like date of birth or driver license information is not public record.

“We will always protect our voters’ private information, and no third-party has access to change voter records in our system,” said Ottawa County Clerk, Justin Roebuck. “Residents should ask to see identification for anyone purporting to be an election official and should not disclose any information if they are uncomfortable doing so.”

Residents who have any questions regarding their voter information or would like to discuss a similar incident are asked to contact the Ottawa County Elections Division at (616) 994-4535.

Residents who need to report any incidents of intimidation or coercion can contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at (616) 738-4000.

