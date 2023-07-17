Petition to remove Lucy Ebel from Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners moves forward

The petition was filed after a controversial move by the board that revised the hiring of Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The petition aiming to remove Lucy Ebel from the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has been approved.

Larry Jackson of Park Township submitted a petition with the Ottawa County Clerk to recall 2nd District Commissioner Ebel earlier in July.

Jackson says that he represents "a coalition of voters from all political parties" and that Ebel and Ottawa Impact are "too extreme for Ottawa County."

A meeting was held Monday morning for public comment and a vote on the petition. The election board heard from Jackson's representation, a man speaking on Ebel's behalf and Ebel herself during public comment.

The election board, comprised of three members, all unanimously voted to approve the petition.

Hambley is currently fighting the decision in court, but recently the Michigan Court of Appeals has vacated an order by a Muskegon County judge that prevented Ottawa County from firing its top health officer.

The petition was filed with the following language:

“On February 28, 2023, Commissioner Lucy Ebel voted for a Motion to correct the previous Board of Commissioners’ December 13, 2022, Resolution that appointed Adeline Hambley as Administrative Health Officer for Ottawa County. Commissioner Ebel voted for the Motion after Ms. Hambley challenged in Court the Commission’s designation of her status as Interim Health Officer."

"Ottawa County is historically conservative, but there are limits to what the voters will accept," a statement released by Jackson said. "Commissioner Ebel's allegiance to the Ottawa Impact PAC that elevated her into office has done a disservice to those living in the 2nd District. Lucy Ebel and Ottawa Impact are Too Extreme for Ottawa County."

Propósito Michigan, a Hispanic community group, spoke out against the petition shortly after it was filed.

The group's state director drew issue with Ebel, the only Latina member of the commission, facing a recall petition despite other commissioners having supported Hambley's replacement.

"Out of all the commissioners, you know, why would they go after Lucy versus any of the other ones?" Propósito Michigan's State Director Cindy Amante said. "You know? So, she's representing the Latino voice. And so, you know, for them to go after her, you know, it's quieting us down. You know, we're losing our voice."

The petition needs sufficient signatures to continue to the next step. The opposition has 10 days to file an appeal.

