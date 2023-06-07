x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ottawa County

Man seriously injured in crash involving tractor, 2 semi trucks

The other two drivers involved in the crash were examined at the scene and released.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An overnight crash involving two semi trucks and a tractor has left one man in serious condition.

Ottawa County deputies say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on 80th Avenue in Polkton Township. 

A tractor pulling a manure spreader was traveling north on 80th Avenue when it was hit by a semi truck also traveling north. The semi truck jackknifed and caused the tractor to veer into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a southbound semi truck.

The driver of the jackknifed semi, a 64-year-old Coopersville man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the southbound semi and the tractor were examined at the scene and released.

A portion of 80th Avenue was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Ottawa County to provide mpox vaccines at Pride events this summer

Before You Leave, Check This Out