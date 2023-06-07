Man seriously injured in crash involving tractor, 2 semi trucks

The other two drivers involved in the crash were examined at the scene and released.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An overnight crash involving two semi trucks and a tractor has left one man in serious condition.

Ottawa County deputies say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on 80th Avenue in Polkton Township.

A tractor pulling a manure spreader was traveling north on 80th Avenue when it was hit by a semi truck also traveling north. The semi truck jackknifed and caused the tractor to veer into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a southbound semi truck.

The driver of the jackknifed semi, a 64-year-old Coopersville man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the southbound semi and the tractor were examined at the scene and released.

A portion of 80th Avenue was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.

