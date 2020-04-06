Ottawa County Fair canceled

The Ottawa County Fair Association Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 fair after a special meeting on Tuesday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After a special meeting Tuesday, the Ottawa County Fair Association Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Ottawa County Fair. The board came to the decision after input from vendors and discussions with the Health Department.

Founded in 1959, the Ottawa County Fair has a rich history in the Holland area. This year, the event was scheduled to take place July 27 through Aug. 1.

While the fair itself is cancelled, the Ottawa County Fair and Event Center is hosting an event tomorrow, June 5, through Sunday, June 7. The event is called the "Drive Thru Fair Food Weekend," and will be serving up classic fair food.

Although disappointed by this year's cancellation, the board is already looking forward to organizing the 2021 fair.

You can follow the Ottawa County Fair on Facebook for possible upcoming events.

