Ottawa County

Semi on I-196 overturns off of highway onto 32nd Avenue below in Ottawa County

Dispatchers said the semi driver suffered minor injuries. You're asked to avoid the area while crews tend to the crash scene.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — First responders in Ottawa County are working a crash involving a semi that went off the highway and crashed onto the road below Tuesday. 

Dispatchers said the crash happened on Eastbound I-196 and 32nd Avenue near the Hudsonville exit.

Fire crews and other first responders are tending to the wreck, and ask drivers to steer clear of the area while they work to clean up the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates. 

