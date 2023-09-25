Ottawa County woman to serve less than a year behind bars after 'careless discharge' of gun kills ex-husband

“I don't think the time my mother is getting is justified at all,” a letter from a son reads. “The police have had to interfere with my mother before.”

NUNICA, Mich. — The family of a West Michigan man who was killed when his ex-wife carelessly discharged a firearm spoke during the woman’s sentencing Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

Aaron Gardner was sentenced for the shooting death of Keith Gardner back on Jan. 23 in Nunica.

She will serve 270 days in jail with credit for 5 days served in addition to 36 months on probation.

41-year-old Keith Gardner died at his Nunica home on Jan. 23 in the 17300 block of 120th Avenue.

“My family's life these last maybe eight months has been pure hell for us,” said Shana Gardner, the sister of Keith.

“I've had to watch my mom cry the saddest cries were heard for her.”

The 911 call from the night of the shooting indicated that Aaron accidentally threw Keith’s gun down the stairs and it went off, striking Keith in the abdomen.

Other family members who spoke during the sentencing say Aaron had forged titles and insurance documents after his death.

In court Monday, a family read a letter out loud from Keith’s son Wyatt.

“I don't think the time my mother is getting is justified at all,” the letter read. “The police have had to interfere with my mother before.”

“She needs help and I think that a light smack on the wrist is mind-boggling,” the letter continued. “It breaks my heart no longer seeing my dad smile.”

Deputies say the two had been divorced for some time and Aaron showed up uninvited and caused trouble while their two teenage children were in the home.

Aaron was also court-ordered to pay for crime victim costs and restitution of $7,100.

