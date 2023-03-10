'She gave different stories of events': Wife charged with carelessly shooting husband in Ottawa County

Investigators say the wife's story was suspicious from the start.

NUNICA, Mich. — The wife of a Nunica man who was shot and killed in his home in late January was arrested Friday and is facing charges in relation to his death.

Ottawa County deputies say the 41-year-old woman, whose full name hasn't been released as she has yet to be arraigned, used a gun carelessly, causing 41-year-old Keith Gardner's death and lying multiple times to investigators.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a home in the 17300 block of 120th Avenue.

Responding officers found Gardner suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained a snippet of dispatch audio between officers and dispatchers from the night of the shooting: "The wife, Aaron. She advised she had thrown the gun down the stairs and it went off. Father's at the top of the stairs."

They looked into all possibilities but ultimately determined what they believe is the truth.

"The female half went to Gardner's residence. They had been separated for some time. She went over there uninvited and there was a domestic disturbance," said Capt. Jacob Sparks, a spokesperson with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

During this altercation, deputies say Gardner's wife grabbed his gun and shot him.

"The suspect provided many different versions of events to investigators over numerous different interviews with her which ultimately led to the lying charge, including where the location of the gun had been kept prior to it being in her position during the argument."

There were some past issues of domestic disturbances in the couple's relationship, Sparks said.

Gardner's two teenage children were also home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured, deputies say.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Grand Haven District Court Saturday morning.

