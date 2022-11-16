2 seriously injured after attempting to flee police, crashing car in Ottawa Co.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash that stemmed from an attempt to flee police early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Ottawa County officers had attempted to pull over a Dodge Durango, but the vehicle fled northbound on 56th Avenue. Police say the vehicle lost control when the road turned to gravel. The car left the roadway, fell into a ditch and overturned into a field.

Both occupants were seriously injured in the crash, according to police. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say neither occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

