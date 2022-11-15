Wyoming parents say their middle school student was cut on the face with scissors by 'bullies'

Liam said for the past two years, he's been bullied by two boys who go to his school. His parents say they escalated into violence in early November.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — Danyle Nevius described to 13 On Your Side the Nov. 1 fight that left her son, Liam Birman, with cuts on his face and neck, allegedly from a pair of scissors.

Liam said for the past two years, he's been bullied by two boys who go to his school.

That day, the family said, those same two boys were responsible for starting an altercation on the bus.

When Birman got off of the bus, he says one of the boys tried to hit him. When he missed, they say he tried again, this time making contact with Liam.

"He grabbed me, pushed me onto the ground, because he was grabbing my arm, and then he tripped me, I think he grabbed the scissors about then, I was basically on him, then he started slashing right here, here, and the throat, twice here," said Liam.

Marty Ruiz claims her grandson has also been bullied by the same boys.

"They pushed him down, kicked him," said Ruiz.

She said she heard about the incident with Liam, not from the district, but word of mouth.

"We should have, as parents and guardians, should have been told that there was an incident they didn't have to give names, but they should have confirmed that there was an incident," said Ruiz.

Danyle wants to see more done by the school district to keep kids safe from bullying, and to prevent incidents like what happened to her son from happening again.

She spoke at the Wyoming School Board meeting on Monday.

"Training needs to be mandatory before they're allowed around our children," said Danyle. "They need to know how to keep them safe. Some form of escalating punishment structure for bullying especially when it's reported by multiple students."

13 On Your Side also reached out to Craig Hoekstra, Superintendent of Wyoming Public Schools, for comment. He said in a statement:

"Federal law prohibits the District from sharing the details of student discipline with you. Wyoming Public Schools takes unsafe behavior and allegations of bullying very seriously. All such allegations and incidents are investigated thoroughly, and those involved are held accountable in accordance with Board policy."

Danyle added that Liam was suspended for five days for his involvement in that fight.

She said that the school district told her the two boys will be seeking alternative education and will not be returning to the building.

We also reached out to the Wyoming Police Department after Danyle said she filed a police report. They couldn't share any details because the boys are minors, however, they did say that there is an open case on the matter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.