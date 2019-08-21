MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Shannon Glass is a mother of three, so she's used to the classic back-to-school shopping. However, with her youngest and only daughter Danica gearing up to start middle school, she found herself buying more than just pencils and notebooks. She had to prepare for her daughter to start her period.

"She's going to start soon. I was 12; she's 11, and I don't want her to be nervous, or paranoid, or not know what to do, or not have something to change into at school," Glass said.

In preparation, she filled up a makeup bag with the essentials, pads, wipes, a clean pair of underwear and a plastic bag to place her used underwear in. She also advised Danica to keep a spare pair of pants in her locker, covering all the bases.

Glass wanted to help other parents and kids starting off the school year, so she posted her idea on Facebook, where it racked up over 50,000 likes.

Shannon Glass Moms of preteens/teens, don't let them be empty handed when they inevitably start their cycle during middle school. (Some even start in elementary!) I have no clue when Danica will start but I'm...

After seeing her post's popularity, she and Danica decided to take it up a notch. They requested donations for sanitary items and cosmetic bags to place them in.

"It just makes it a little more fun and a little more personal. We hope it will empower them and make it feel like it's a situation they can have under control," she explained.

The bags will be donated to school offices so students in need can go in and ask for supplies. Glass said she will start with Fruitport Schools and work her way through the local community.

"We're just hoping to really give that empowerment and really break the stigma," Glass said.

To learn more about the family's initiative, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter