Toys for Tots 2022 | How to sign up to receive gifts for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The leaves are only just starting to change and already we are talking about Toys for Tots.

Registration to receive toys during the holiday gift program is now underway.

All you have to do is call 211, or visit the Toys for Tots website and click on “Find Your Local Campaign.”

The program serves children in every county of West Michigan, providing a new, unwrapped gift for kids ages one to 16.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Toys for Tots program.

