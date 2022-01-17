More parking spaces, new pathway design for Pere Marquette won't remove trees

A 16-foot-wide pathway and 90 additional angled parking spaces are planned for Pere Marquette Beach between the kiteboarding building and concession stand.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon started talking about adding a wider pathway and additional paid parking spaces at Pere Marquette Beach in 2021. But a previous design of that plan met significant opposition when community members learned several trees would be removed to complete the project.

An online petition that quickly collected 400 signatures in opposition to removing the trees was one reason the project didn't move forward.

Muskegon City Commissioners and new Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson are in unison about a new design for the project. City Commissioners voted 6-0 to begin an engineering survey in an effort to build a new 16-foot-wide pathway and add additional angled parking along Beach Street from the kiteboarding building to the bathhouse and concession building.

"It was about improving accessibility there and that's what we're doing with the new pathway," said Johnson. "That's for pedestrians, for bicyclists, that's for folks in wheelchairs, or parents with strollers."

The proposed location of the new pathway will be west of several silver maple, locust and cottonwood trees.

"We were receptive and responsive to the considerable feedback we received from the community on this project," added Johnson.

A designated portion of the pathway will be marked for bicyclists traveling north and south along the beach. The parking expansion would add between 80 and 90 angled paid parking spaces adjacent to the pathway.

"We'll get the engineering done, receive bids on the project, then the commission will decide and go from there," said Johnson.

Some of the construction work could begin in the fall and finish in the spring of 2023. As part of the project the city will plant around 40 new trees along the pathway. The city is also considering creating additional space for food trucks and retail chalets at the beach.

