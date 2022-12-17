Man arrested in Grand Rapids for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck

The suspect damaged property and pulled fire alarms at a Marne address. When fire trucks arrived due to the alarms, the man got into a fire truck and drove away.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms.

When the fire department arrived to the scene due to the alarms going off, the suspect got into a fire truck and drove away.

The man drove to the City of Grand Rapids where he was arrested without incident. The truck was not damaged and no one was injured.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

