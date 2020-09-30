Police arrest 2 in Van Buren County after watching drug deal

After the transaction was made, detectives approached a vehicle and made contact with three subjects inside.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich — Two Mattawan residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon and are now facing charges related to the possession of meth and morphine, according the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott said the narcotics unit was conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics activities in the Mattawan area and were able to watch a drug transaction happen at a gas station at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old man, started messing with his pants and police discovered he was carrying a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun. He was detained without incident and told police he had morphine pills and meth inside the car. The man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and for the possession of meth. He was transported to the Van Buren County Jail.

Abbott said the other two passengers were asked to step out of the car while detectives conducted a search. They found a large amount of meth inside the purse of the woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat. That woman, 32, confessed to the meth being hers and was transported to the Van Buren County Jail.

These are the charges being sought:

Possession with intent to deliver meth

Possession of meth

Possession of morphine

Carrying a concealed weapon (9mm semi auto handgun)

The third female in the car was interviewed and released without incident.

