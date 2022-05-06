FOUND: Missing Wyoming man found safe

Lawrence is safe and happily reunited with his family.

WYOMING, Mich. — Update:

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have confirmed that officers located Lawrence Hilton.

He is safe and has been reunited with his family.

Original Story:

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a missing man who they believe could be endangered.

Police say Lawrence Floyd Hilton, 85, is described as 5'10", 145 pounds with blue eyes and short white/gray hair. He was wearing a Cabela's baseball hat, unknown colored hoodie, blue jeans and wearing glasses.

He was last seen leaving his home in Wyoming at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Lawrence drives a 2001 light blue Ford Ranger pickup truck with license plate DYW0808. Reports puts him at the intersection of 28th Street and Buchanan at 3 p.m.

Lawrence does not have a cell phone with him. His family has concerns about his well-being and are hoping the public can help bring him home.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information on Lawrence's whereabouts to call 911 or Wyoming police at 616-530-7300.

