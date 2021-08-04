Police investigate suspicious vehicle fire in Holland

When deputies arrived, the fire had spread to other vehicles, police say.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of LKQ Auto Parts in Holland around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, the fire had spread to other vehicles in the lot, police say. Holland Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Police have labeled the fire as suspicious and investigators are currently on scene reviewing surveillance video of the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 1-877-88-SILENT.

