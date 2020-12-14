Police investigating bank robbery in Grand Rapids

No weapons were implied or seen during the incident, and nobody was injured.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Monday in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened just before noon at a Fifth Third Bank located at 3715 28th Street SE. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30’s. Police say he is around 5’11” and is about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light yellow or off-white cap, a face mask, a blue and yellow University of Michigan jacket, blue jeans and tan colored shoes.

Police say the suspect fled in an SUV type vehicle, in an unknown direction. No weapons were implied or seen during the incident, and nobody was injured.

