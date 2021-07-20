Police searching for missing, endangered Allegan County woman

The person who reported her missing told police that Tolin suffers from bipolar disorder and may not be taking her prescribed medications.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered advisory for a Valley Township woman last seen Sunday.

Police say 48-year-old Regina May Tolin walked away from a home located near 44th Street and 118th Avenue on Sunday and has not returned. The person who reported her missing told police that Tolin suffers from bipolar disorder and may not be taking her prescribed medications.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for the public’s help in locating Tolin. Police say she may now have darker hair than she did in the attached photo.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

