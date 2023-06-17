x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Portions of North Avenue closed with police on-scene

Multiple Grand Rapids Police Department cruisers are on scene, along with a fire truck.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Police are on the scene of North Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portions of North Avenue in Grand Rapids are taped off, with police presence on scene.

The area is closed from Spencer Street to Ames Street. 

Multiple Grand Rapids Police Department cruisers are on scene, along with a fire truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Hundreds show up to transform wall along Plaster Creek into a mural

Before You Leave, Check This Out