Portions of North Avenue closed with police on-scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Portions of North Avenue in Grand Rapids are taped off, with police presence on scene.

The area is closed from Spencer Street to Ames Street.

Multiple Grand Rapids Police Department cruisers are on scene, along with a fire truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

