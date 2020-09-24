Sheriff: Arrest made after Repete's Party Store break-in

The suspect's name will be released following his arraignment, authorities said in a release Thursday.

HOLLAND, Mich — One person is in custody after breaking into an Ottawa County party store Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Repete's Party Store, located at 12719 Riley St., around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they learned that a suspect walked up to the party store, which was closed at the time, and used a rock to break the glass door. When the suspect was going through the front, employees were leaving out of the back of the building as they were closing up for the day.

The sheriff's office said employees heard the glass breaking and went around to the front. They confronted the suspect, who dropped liquor and cigarettes he was stealing and ran off from the party store.

A K9 unit searched the area for the suspect and deputies on patrol were given images of the suspect while the investigation continued. Finally, a deputy found the suspect on a nearby street and the sheriff's office said he was taken into custody without incident.

He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail after being treated for minor injuries from breaking the glass at Repete's.

His name is being withheld until after his arraignment.

The sheriff's office said the incident was still under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.