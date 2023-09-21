$12 million revamp coming to riverside park in downtown Grand Rapids

Tucked between DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is a narrow strip of cement and brick that leads to the Grand River. Soon, it'll be much more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tucked between DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is a narrow strip of cement and brick that leads to the Grand River.

Right now, it's not much to look at. But it will be.

Soon, the hidden gem of Grand Rapids will be transformed into an oasis in the middle of bustling downtown. That's thanks to a $12 million budget.

It's an excitement years in the making, says Bill Kirk, Communications Director at Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

"This is a pretty massive project," smiled Kirk. "To see a brand new downtown park space and see people utilizing it for any variety of activities. That's got to be what we're most excited about."

The idea for the space started in 2015. In October, they'll finally break ground.

"What we're going to be bringing to it in the future will make it even even more special for people to come down and visit and host events just to take some time at the river," he said.

Crews will work on the project through the winter as long as they can. During the colder months when the water is low, they'll focus on the riverfront portion.

When spring comes, it's time to upgrade the street-portion of the park. It's expected to be wrapped up by late fall next year.

"It'd be a great place just to come and take a moment downtown and visit great spot to overlook the river and really just have that activity on the riverfront downtown."

Saying goodbye to the crumbling stairs, the park will soon include a new overlook onto the river, greenery all the way down to Monroe, a snow melt system throughout the sidewalks, new seating and lighting and a space for music, weddings and other events.

The project is just one piece of a mission to revamp the entire riverfront in Grand Rapids. Organizers hope to draw visitors to the city's beautiful water views as much as possible.

"Over the next five to 10 years, this whole structure is going to look a lot different, a lot more alive with people a lot more accessible for everyone," he said.

"That's part of our big mission at downtown Grand Rapids Inc., is just making downtown more vibrant and welcoming to everyone. So pieces like Lyons Square, and anything we're doing in our parks and in our open spaces, it all adds to the downtown and makes it a better experience for everyone."

Kirk and his team can't wait to see through a project eight years in the making.

"It's going to be really just a beautiful reimagining of the space."

Kirk says the project wouldn't have been possible without the Amway Hotel, DeVos Convention Center and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss' support.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.