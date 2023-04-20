Rezoning of Spring Lake Township agricultural land tabled until May

The Spring Lake Township Planning Commission will be continuing their discussion of rezoning 250 acres in their May 17 meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Spring Lake Township Planning Commission is continuing their discussion of rezoning 250 acres of agricultural and rural residential land into medium-density residential.

Part of the property in question is Poel's Blueberry Farm near west Spring Lake Road.

The development of the property is not under consideration by the Spring Lake Township Planning Commission at this time, just the rezoning to residential.

Nonetheless, planning commission members heard from P5 Land Investments developer Mike McGraw about his plans if the property were to be rezoned.

"Change is difficult, I understand that, but housing is also sorely needed," said McGraw. "It's what I do for my job. You all have your jobs as well, my job is to provide housing for families that need housing to live in."

One local real estate agent who attended the meeting said he was concerned that if rezoned, the planned development on the blueberry farm would put too many homes in the area.

"I'm all for a development of some sorts going onto that property," said Eric VanHorssen. "But I'm not for high-density or medium-density residential development going on that property, mainly because most of the clients that I'm working with right now are looking for acreage anyways, most people want to get out of that suburb thing."

McGraw added during the meeting that they own only about 90 of the 250 acres being considered to be rezoned.

There was a medical emergency during the planning commission meeting, so board members postponed any decision making on the rezoning until the May 17 meeting with the location to be announced at a later time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.