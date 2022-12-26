Road crews continue to clean up after holiday weekend snowstorm

Crews in Kent County are focusing on pushing back accumulated snow. They'll be applying de-icing materials on county roads along hills, stops and curves.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While most city government offices are closed in observance of Christmas, road crews are still out on the roads continuing cleanup efforts following the weekend snowstorm.

In Kent County, crews are on state roads, primary county roads and local roads clearing off accumulated snow.

Officials said neighborhoods will not see service again until Tuesday. They should have been serviced at least twice since the storm began, the Kent County Road Commission said.

Cul-de-sac contractors have been called and have until Tuesday to complete the clean-up.

The road commission said the crews' intention is not to chemically remove all of the snow. With the forecast of rising temperatures, mother nature will help to address that, officials said.

Crews will once again concentrate on scraping off and pushing back accumulated snow and applying de-icing materials on county roads along hills, stops and curves.

Authorities remind drivers that accidents often increase after big snow storms because motorists increase speed and lose control.

While road conditions have improved, they remain icy in spots. You're asked to slow down and drive for the conditions.

