Road work on US-31 begins in Holland, Saugatuck Monday

MDOT said the Saugatuck rest area remains closed through May 2022.

US-31 in Holland and Saugatuck will be detoured for construction starting Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding and improving about 12 miles of southbound I-196 from M-40 in Holland to 130th in Saugatuck. The project will include rebuilding and resurfacing, culvert replacements, bridge improvements, and replacing the Saugatuck Rest Area with a new facility.

Credit: MDOT

Monday, northbound US-31 will be detoured to eastbound I-196, to northbound M-40 and then back to US-31. This shift will be in effect through November.

MDOT said the Saugatuck rest area will remain closed through May 2022.

