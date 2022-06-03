St. James Church in Grand Rapids closing in June for good

Bishop Walkowiak will be holding the final public mass at St. James Church on June 7 at 11 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic Saint James Church, erected in 1870, will be holding its final mass on June 7. After which, the church, rectory, parking lot and parish center will become available for purchase.

There were several factors that contributed to the sale of Saint James Church said Very Reverend Ronald D. Hutchinson in a newsletter to the parish. He cited the declining number of Catholics and the fact that fewer people were attending church.

"It makes it impossible to provide buildings that are maintained properly and safe for worship/use. And in the case of St. James Church, those committed were primarily elderly," Hutchinson wrote.

Masses have not been held at the church for more than two years.

The Basilica has two other houses of worship at Basilica of Saint Adalbert and St. Mary Parish, which will remain open to the public.

"As a parish, the Basilica is no longer capable from a financial perspective of maintaining two campuses. It is very sad to acknowledge this reality, however, I remain committed to doing everything in my power as your pastor to continue developing thriving faith communities at the Basilica of St. Adalbert and at St. Mary Parish over the coming years," Hutchinson added.

Saint James Church has served the Grand Rapids community for nearly 150 years.

