Serious crash closes Lowell area road in both directions

LOWELL, Michigan — A serious crash shut down a Lowell road in both directions Monday afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened Monday on Fallasburg Park Road, between Heim Street and Lincoln Lake Avenue. The area is closed while police investigate, and you're asked to seek an alternate route.

Police say the call originally came in as a vehicle fire, but deputies soon discovered it was a crash with serious injuries.

Officials say there were two vehicles involved and a person was pinned inside one of them.

Fallasburg Park Rd between Heim St & Lincoln Lake Ave is closed due to a serious crash. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/p7wMRv1Ap0 — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

