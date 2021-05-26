Sheldon Pines students learn safety skills from Ottawa Co. police

Teacher assistant Rhonda Russell said the program gave students a chance to build positive relationships with officers.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Through a partnership with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, students at Sheldon Pines School received safety lessons and built positive relationships with officers.

The T.E.A.M. (Teaching Education and Mentoring) School Liaison program connects specially-trained officers with students in order to teach “law-related” life skills. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Biros visited the school each Wednesday to give lessons on topics like internet and gun safety, defensive driving and law enforcement's role in the community.

With an emphasis on interactive lessons, teacher assistant Rhonda Russell said the program gave students the opportunity to form positive relationships with police officers.

“After a few visits the students looked forward to the days he was here,” Russell said. “This has been a great program to develop a positive connection with a police officer as well as for the students to learn more about safety in their homes and neighborhoods.”

“The T.E.A.M. program provided the opportunity to build positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community schools we serve and allowed me to build real friendships with the students that will last a lifetime,” Biros said. “I was so fortunate to be invited to spend time with the SPS students and staff.”

