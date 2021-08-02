Sheriff's office looking for driver after 'suspicious' incident

The sheriff's office said the boy was not threatened or harmed but is still seeking the driver of the vehicle.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" incident after 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in a car.

It happened Monday at 8:19 a.m. The boy was walking Northbound along 12th Avenue near Port Sheldon when he was approached by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the boy was not threatened or harmed but it still seeking out who the driver of the vehicle was.

The vehicle was described as a 2000's White Ford Sedan with light window tint and minor rust. The only description police provided for the driver was that he was a white male in his late 40's with short brown hair and a short brown beard.

The incident occurred near Bursley Elementary School in Jenison. Deputies did not say if the boy was a student at the school.

If anyone has information in reference this incident they are asked to contact Sheriff's Office or silent observer at 1-877-88-silent or mosotips.com.

