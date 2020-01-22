GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another death from the Coronavirus has been reported bringng the current death count now to 7 and has sickened more than 300 so far.

The outbreak has affected five countries.

The CDC says it's closely related to the SARS virus from 2002 that killed at least 770 people.

Dr. Daliya Khuon an infectious disease physician with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital talked with us about the risks, how this virus is transmitted and if you should be worried about an outbreak here in the U.S.

