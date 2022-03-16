Social districts are officially here to stay in Grand Rapids

The social district law did have a “sunset” of Jan. 1, 2025. But now, they are permanent options.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After seeing a lot of success in Grand Rapids, social districts in the area are officially in it for the long-haul.

This month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two Chamber-led bills that permanently allow local governments to create social districts. According to the City of Grand Rapids, the bills also modified hours in which alcohol can be consumed, streamlined licensing and more.

The City first implemented social districts during the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants, bars and other operations had to close inside dining. The zones provided room for people to dine and drink outside while business inside was halted. Overall, the goal was to help businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic to bounce back.

“This signed legislation is a win for the hospitality industry who has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said Josh Lunger, vice president of government affairs for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “In 2020, the decisive action by the Legislature to pass legislation to support social districts and outdoor dining undoubtedly saved numerous Michigan restaurants. The expansion of this tool means more options for this industry and more options for communities in Michigan.”

Grand Rapids currently has four social districts: Center City, Monroe North, Bridge Street and Heartside/Ionia.

In November 2021, many social district barricades were removed for the winter. Now, the city is focused on getting everything back in tip-top shape.

“Spring is here and there has been reactivation of social districts across the city, including the Creston neighborhood which just opened this past week and includes Chamber member Creston Brewery,” said Rich App, Retail, Attraction and Retention Specialist with the Grand Rapids Chamber. “We are also working on reactivating additional districts throughout the city over the next month in a half.”

