South Haven Twp. home explosion caused by propane leak

Investigators in South Haven Township have discovered the cause of a house explosion that happened in late May.
It happened on May 25th around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue. The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.
Investigators say that a liquid propane leak outside the home worked its way into the basement. An unknown source then ignited the gas.
Two people were seriously injured in the explosion.
