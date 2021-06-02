x
South Haven Twp. home explosion caused by propane leak

It happened on May 25th around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue.
Investigators in South Haven Township have discovered the cause of a house explosion that happened in late May. 

It happened on May 25th around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue. The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.

Investigators say that a liquid propane leak outside the home worked its way into the basement. An unknown source then ignited the gas. 

Two people were seriously injured in the explosion. 

