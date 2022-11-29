Space heater believed to have caused Kentwood fire that killed 2

There were 11 people inside the home at the time of the fire, which claimed the lives of a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The cause of a deadly house fire on Monday has been deemed accidental, the Kentwood Fire Department says.

The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street SE.

Investigators believe electrical issues with a space heater may have ignited the fire, according to the preliminary investigation.

Authorities say there were 11 people inside the home at the time, and nine made it out safely.

A 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were found dead at the scene. Officials have ruled their cause of death as smoke inhalation.

A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family's funeral expenses and funds to send the body of the 19-year-old girl back to her parents in Mexico.

The fundraiser identifies the victims as 12-year-old Ashlee and 19-year-old Nety, who was visiting from Mexico.

