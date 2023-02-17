Spartan Strong Fund to address ‘immediate and changing needs’ of MSU

The university has established a fund in light of Monday night's deadly shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In the aftermath of the Michigan State University shooting that claimed the lives of three students and left five others hospitalized, the university has established a fund to support those affected.

The fund aims to address the needs of the university and MSU community, including through increased mental health care, campus security enhancements and more.

“The Spartan Strong Fund exists to harness Spartans’ collective will to take action and support one another,” MSU states on their website. “Wherever you are, and whatever your connection to Michigan State, your support can make a difference.”

The university adds that if you, or someone you know in the Spartan Community needs mental health services, connect with MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services and or the Employee Assistance Program. More information can be found here.

If you know of a student in need of financial support, MSU officials ask that you connect them to their SOS Fund Application.

