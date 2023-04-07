Special Olympics Michigan receives $5M from increased state budget

With SOMI’s Unified Sports and Inclusion Center a year away from opening, a big financial push from the state is putting them closer to the finish line.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state’s record-breaking $81.7 billion budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year is providing a much-needed financial boost to a number of nonprofits, including $5 million going to Special Olympics Michigan and their ongoing effort to complete the world’s largest Special Olympic facility to date.

“It's wonderful to have support on both sides of the aisle, I think especially here in West Michigan,” said SOMI president and CEO Tim Hileman. “Our legislature realizes the impact, the value, that not only Special Olympics Michigan brings.”

The 127,000 sq. ft Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, formerly the South Christian High School building, is slated to be completed by the summer of 2024. Hileman said the $5 million will help with the facility’s final phase with infrastructure, as well as electrical and HVAC work.

The center’s auditorium will also be completely revitalized and turned into a fully accessible community theater.

“This really helps put everything to completion,” Hileman said. “Without this funding, it would have probably been delayed a couple more years – this gets us to the finish line. We started off in the marathon, and now we're on the homestretch and we can't wait to have everything completed.”

The investment will also help with programs tied to workforce development, building leadership skills as well as health initiatives to benefit Special Olympic athletes and their families.

