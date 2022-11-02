Student charged after setting off fireworks in Kent Co. school bathroom

Police responded on reports of shots fired inside East Kentwood Freshman Center after the fireworks were set off.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A student has been charged after setting off fireworks inside a Kent County high school bathroom on Monday.

Police say the 14-year-old student set off the fireworks in a bathroom of the East Kentwood Freshman Center. Officers responded on reports of shots fired inside the school.

Before officers arrived, security officers at the school determined the sounds were fireworks, not gunshots.

School officials worked with law enforcement during their investigation, which was then sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

The 14-year-old has been charged with Explosives - Possession with Intent to Terrorize.

