Support Local Sunday: Southside Flower Market

Learn how to make the perfect flower arrangement for those you love at Southside Flower Market.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are about a week away from Valentine’s Day and there's still time to buy the perfect gift for those you love.

13 ON YOUR SIDE visited a local flower market to learn how to make the perfect arrangement.

Southside Flower Market opened at the end of 2019 and just a few months later, the pandemic struck.

While the shop faced some challenges, the owners and longtime friends continued their mission of sharing the joy of flowers and keeping people smiling through tough times.

“We had lines circling the parking lot to be able to run out and girls were dropping the flowers in people's cars," said co-owner Tracey Gerdeman.

In recent months the business has picked up, and they are gearing up for one of the busiest days of the year: Valentine’s Day.

“We specialize in loose stems. So you're able to walk into our cooler and select loose stems to build," said co-owner Renee Koops.

Whether it’s a bouquet for your significant other or a special treat for friends on Galentine’s Day, making an arrangement with the help of these experts is fun and easy.

A gift from you to that special someone, from a group of friends and business partners spreading the love in their community.

“Thank you for sticking with us and believing in our dream and being just amazing, our customer base is amazing," said co-owner Missie Polakaobich.

You’ve got some time left, but the business owners recommend you get in your Valentine’s Day orders very soon.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.