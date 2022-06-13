Early Morning Rush | Monday, June 13

Here are the top headlines for Monday, June 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ACTIVISTS PROTEST AT CITY MANAGER'S HOME: Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington says he was harassed by people demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop on April 4.

Schurr has been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting. He has bonded out of custody Friday after a not guilty plea.

Washington is claiming armed protesters showed up at his home demanding Schurr be re-arrested.

Protesters deny this and say no one was armed.

At this time, photos, video or security camera footage has been unable to be obtained to verify these claims.

GUN REFORM BILL HEADS TO A VOTE: A gun reform bill backed by a bipartisan group of senators is making progress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says it's headed to the floor for a vote soon.

The bill would strengthen background checks, expand restrictions for convicted domestic violence abusers, allocate funding for states to enact red flag laws and bolster school security and mental health programs.

MUSKEGON CASINO PROJECT NEARING DEADLINE: There are just a few days left before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaches the deadline to either approve or oppose the proposed casino project in Muskegon County.

Whitmer had filed a one-time, six-month extension back in December.

If the project is approved, it's estimated to bring in $15 million in tax revenue and 1,500 full-time jobs once complete.

That deadline for a decision is June 16.

FDA TO MAKE DECISION ON VACCINE FOR KIDS: A new report from the FDA says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for kids under 5 — the only group not yet eligible for shots.

The Moderna vaccine also looks to be effective for this age group, although not as much as the Pfizer vaccine.

An FDA panel will meet Wednesday before the FDA makes a final decision.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. High 87° with dew points in the 60s. SE winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

