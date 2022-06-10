Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 10

Here are the top headlines for Friday, June 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD OFFICER CHARGED, COULD BE ARRAIGNED FRIDAY: The Grand Rapids police officer charged in the killing of Patrick Lyoya could go before a judge as early as Friday.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision Thursday.

Officer Christopher Schurr will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge. If convicted, Schurr could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutor Becker said his office did not file a felony firearm charge in addition to second-degree murder and said they cannot do so during this case due to Michigan law.

This announcement comes more than two months after the shooting, which stemmed from a traffic stop.

LYOYA FAMILY REACTS TO CHARGING DECISION: Lyoya's family is reacting to the decision. His father, Peter, says the decision to charge Schurr does bring a small amount of consolation to the family.

Speaking to 13 ON YOUR SIDE via his translator, he also said the decision will not bring Patrick back, and he will have patience through the legal process in hopes of getting justice for his son.

“I have lost my son. I have patience. I will wait, I will wait for justice," Peter Lyoya said. “I will wait for justice for my son."

GRAND RAPIDS TO INCREASE TRANSPARENCY: The City of Grand Rapids is vowing change moving forward.

City officials spoke after the decision was announced, saying they vow to increase transparency and accountability.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom is also asking the city to suspend Schurr without pay and fire him.

"I think it is the right thing to do," Winstrom said.

RYAN KELLEY ARRESTED BY FBI: West Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI at his home in Allendale Thursday morning. He has been charged with multiple misdemeanors:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds

Willfully injure or commit any depredation against any property of the United States

Photos show Kelley at the insurrection.

Kelley did not speak to reporters after getting released, but his campaign Facebook page said simply "Political prisoner."

FORECAST: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 77°. W winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

